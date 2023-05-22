Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Teledyne Technologies worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,821,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.67.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $2.89 on Monday, reaching $419.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.79. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading

