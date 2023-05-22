Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $2.25 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

ITB traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.27. 2,776,066 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

