Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $2.76 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.02. 1,393,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,479. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 167.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.44. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $4,228,732.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,427,189.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

