Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 171,637 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,543,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,270,000 after buying an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,618,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $386.24. 1,007,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The stock has a market cap of $366.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

