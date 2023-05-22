Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chemed Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CHE traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $539.95. The company had a trading volume of 32,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $570.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

