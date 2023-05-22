Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,750 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $18,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after buying an additional 993,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,060,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,933,000 after purchasing an additional 235,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.5 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

CP stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 739,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $83.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.