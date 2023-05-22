Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 924 shares of company stock valued at $139,918. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.52. 605,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

