Watershed Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWX. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,371 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 61,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 56,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,304,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,074. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $671.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

