Watershed Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,378,000 after buying an additional 618,195 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,029,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.7% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,826,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,907,000 after buying an additional 487,120 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,386,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,582,375. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

