Watershed Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.33. The stock had a trading volume of 83,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.31. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $197.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

