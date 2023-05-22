Watershed Private Wealth LLC Makes New $769,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 939,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,332,000 after buying an additional 167,181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $254.89. The stock had a trading volume of 313,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,134. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.84. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

