Watershed Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 39,394 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.3% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.39. The company had a trading volume of 137,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,117. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

