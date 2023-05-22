Watershed Private Wealth LLC Takes $291,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,882,000 after purchasing an additional 482,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,981,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

