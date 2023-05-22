Watershed Private Wealth LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.65.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,780,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $291.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.