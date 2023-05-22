WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Hits $47.99 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $47.99 million and approximately $885,616.95 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

