WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $47.94 million and $2.75 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

