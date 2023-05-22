Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.64

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 437252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEAV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications Stock Up 7.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weave Communications news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $28,370.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 601,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Weave Communications by 535.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Weave Communications by 90.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.