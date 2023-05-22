Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for goeasy (EHMEF)

goeasy (OTCMKTS: EHMEF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$153.00.

5/11/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank to C$140.00.

5/3/2023 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$160.00.

5/2/2023 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$180.00 to C$170.00.

3/29/2023 – goeasy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/29/2023 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$165.00.

3/29/2023 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$140.00.

3/29/2023 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$130.00.

goeasy Price Performance

EHMEF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.25. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.58. goeasy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $64.99 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

