Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $35,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,635 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,331,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.12. 285,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,384. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

