WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.00.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $134.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.95. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.03.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $311,919.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,824,450.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $10,696,893.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,258,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $311,919.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,824,450.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,532 shares of company stock worth $17,217,762. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 403.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,179,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,728,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Stories

