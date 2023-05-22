Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.856 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $104,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

