WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,579 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of WestRock worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,458 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in WestRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,218,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,487,000 after acquiring an additional 563,357 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in WestRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,625,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,869,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,074,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.63. 533,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,011. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

