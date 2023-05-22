Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.70 million, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Westwood Holdings Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

In other news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $41,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,509.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $41,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,509.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,713 shares of company stock valued at $146,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

