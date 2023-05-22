White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,375.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,406.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,410.25. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,164.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

About White Mountains Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

