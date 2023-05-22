White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,375.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,406.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,410.25. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,164.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group
About White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).
