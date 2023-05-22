WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $698,621.34

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and approximately $698,621.34 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00345882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019131 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000823 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

