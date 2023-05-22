Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $229.06 million, a P/E ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $42,712.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,165.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $46,744.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,961.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $42,712.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,165.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $238,265. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Willdan Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

Featured Stories

