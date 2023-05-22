Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

