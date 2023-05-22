Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winmark Stock Performance

WINA stock opened at $337.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.68. Winmark has a 52 week low of $183.93 and a 52 week high of $349.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 47.04% and a negative return on equity of 62.91%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $81,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $936,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $81,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $936,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $942,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $785,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,194 shares of company stock worth $9,353,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 33.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth about $405,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 46.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

See Also

