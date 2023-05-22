WMG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 665 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 155.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,754,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,520,843,000 after purchasing an additional 94,214 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $480.41. 1,028,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,329. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $447.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

