WMG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 383,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 414.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 197,727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBJ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,928. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $327.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

