WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.0% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 7,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,924,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $402.14. The company had a trading volume of 158,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,529. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $402.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.90.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

