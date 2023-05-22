WMG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,955,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,908,000 after purchasing an additional 124,494 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,807,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133,220 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,942 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,196,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,476,000 after purchasing an additional 160,759 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.47. 94,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

