WMG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $417,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,487,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,387,000 after buying an additional 49,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,435,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 194,447 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.12. 1,639,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,292,421. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

