WMG Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,310 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,176,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,323 shares of the airline’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,460 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,250,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,420,477. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

