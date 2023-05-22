Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Wolfspeed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.83.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $44.03 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $223,238,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth about $76,258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after buying an additional 889,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $51,700,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 61.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,087,000 after buying an additional 624,528 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

