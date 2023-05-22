WOO Network (WOO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $371.71 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $371.71 million and $11.13 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,694,310,805 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

