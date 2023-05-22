Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Sells $155,124.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Woodward Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.59. 251,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,119. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.09. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Woodward

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $3,369,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 316,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWD. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.