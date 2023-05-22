WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,694 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.06% of WPP worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 957,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after acquiring an additional 193,993 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,061,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,202,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 770 ($9.65) to GBX 760 ($9.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,001.29.

WPP stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.4657 per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.59%.

WPP Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

