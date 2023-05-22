Wrapped Cardano Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.79 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion and approximately $5,079.09 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,810,438,257 coins and its circulating supply is 34,863,118,838 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,810,438,256.578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.36199941 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,872.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

