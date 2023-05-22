Wrapped Cardano (WADA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,679.68

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $12.83 billion and $4,679.68 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,810,438,257 coins and its circulating supply is 34,863,307,091 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,810,438,256.578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.36199941 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,872.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

