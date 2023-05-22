Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.63 Billion

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $93,477.63 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,348,839,340 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,348,839,341.25882 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.0520112 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $86,152.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

