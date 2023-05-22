Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $65.93 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

