Xensor (XSR) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Xensor (XSR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Xensor has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Xensor has a market cap of $240,457.65 and approximately $11,187.51 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xensor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xensor Token Profile

Xensor’s genesis date was February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot.

Buying and Selling Xensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

