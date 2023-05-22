XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. One XSGD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $65.52 million and approximately $509,260.97 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars.

