Yarra Square Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the quarter. OPAL Fuels comprises 2.6% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in OPAL Fuels were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $14,904,000.

OPAL stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,898. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.53.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.92 million. Equities analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OPAL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

