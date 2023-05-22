Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Carmen Orr Sells 8,000 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,249. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Yelp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Yelp

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.