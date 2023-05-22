YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.70.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.41. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

