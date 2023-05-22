Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) versus NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Head to Head Comparison

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Yunji and NaaS Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Yunji alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Yunji has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.8% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Yunji shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -11.89% -7.61% -5.29% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yunji and NaaS Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $167.33 million 0.25 -$20.03 million ($0.11) -1.77 NaaS Technology $92.81 million 0.87 -$817.34 million N/A N/A

Yunji has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Summary

NaaS Technology beats Yunji on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunji

(Get Rating)

Yunji, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of social e-commerce platforms. It offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Rating)

NaaS Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of electric vehicle charging services. The firm maintains an EV charging network in China through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network. The company was founded by Zhen Dai and Yang Wang on July 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.