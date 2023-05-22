ZClassic One Day Volume Hits $15.54 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 47.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $210,668.58 and approximately $15.54 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00119536 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00047915 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00030944 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

