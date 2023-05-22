Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.75

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.
Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Up 10.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
